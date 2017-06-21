Leighton airstrip rumbles on through circuit court

A proposed airstrip will be on the Leighton Township Board’s agenda July 10. In the meantime it was in court with opposition appealing to Circuit Court Judge Kevin Cronin.

Galloway Landings is hoping to develop an airpark and residential development at the northwest corner of 144th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue in the Green Lake area. A citizens group of neighbors opposes the proposal.

Galloway purchased property from the Bill and Rita Martin farm for the airpark and said the decades-old Martin family airstrip already existed on the property and he was going to make improvements.

In court on Tuesday, June 12, appeals attorney Nicholas Francis-Xavier Gumina represented Kathryn Scheltema, who owns Green Gables horse farm next to the proposed airstrip and is in opposition of the airstrip.

Gumina’s argued the airstrip had never been established as a legal non-conforming use and even if it had been, it had been abandoned in later years; therefore, Galloway had no legal standing to reestablish it.

They were asking the judge to appeal a zoning board of appeals decision upholding zoning administrator Bob Jones’ determination the old Martin airstrip was established in 1974, preexisting a 1975 ordinance zoning the property agricultural and making it a legal non-conforming use.

Gumina also said the airstrip had been abandoned because it was grown over with no flights at the airstrip since 2011, except for a carrier permit from the FAA documenting an inoperable plane was moved from a hangar on the property in 2014. In 2015, the airstrip was chisel plowed to bail hay shortly after Galloway bought it and in 2016 Galloway after buying an airplane, he tried to reestablish it as an airstrip.

Galloway said a farmer made a mistake when he was asked to plow the property and there was no intent to abandon the airstrip, according to township attorney James Straub.

A zoning ordinance from 1956 was then discovered published in a newspaper and the administrator found that ordinance in the township record for reconsideration. Jones determined the 1956 zoning ordinance map did not specify zoning for 90 percent of the township including the Martin property. Being ambiguous, any ambiguity could be permissible for use at the owner’s discretion said Straub. There was no general provision prohibiting a private airstrip, he said.

Gumina said just because there was no general provision restricting an airport, it didn’t mean all uses were permitted.

“The purpose of the ordinance stated it was to govern use of the land ‘throughout’ the township in conformity with its character,” Gubina said. “And the general provisions did not allow an airport.”

Gubina said the Martins were never granted a variance and just because the township never stopped its use does not mean it should be allowed to continue.

Citing a previous zoning dispute in Saugatuck, Straub reminded Judge Cronin that the court is not a “super zoning commission.”

He said even if a judge were to come to a different conclusion from the original decision of the zoning administrator, the administrator’s decision should be upheld unless the record clearly shows at least one of the following: The decision was arbitrary or capricious; the official failed to ensure consistency with ordinance standards; the body or official made an error, such as relying on fake or inaccurate information; the decision constituted an abuse of discretion or the decision was based upon erroneous interpretation.

“None of those were challenged by the appellate in this case,” Straub said. “A determination can’t be on whether they believe an airstrip is good or bad, but whether it applied to law and standards,” Straub said.

Straub said after giving the ZBA 17 pages of determinations the ZBA upheld the administrator’s opinion after applying these rules and adopted a resolution the property was a non-conforming use.

Straub said in order to abandon its use as an airstrip, according to the Supreme Court the landowner must intend to relinquish the use or intend to commit an act of remission.

Judge Cronin asked Gubina if there were any issues with the township supervisor Steve Deere being a part of the airstrip development. Gubina said it was not an issue in the record on appeal.

“Not to say there isn’t an issue behind the scenes,” he said.

Cronin took the appeal under advisement to review the considerable work that has gone into the dispute.

In April the Planning commission voted to recommend against the Galloway Landings proposal 3-1. On July 10 at 6 p.m. the Township Board will receive public comment and input regarding the proposed project consisting of four home sites and an approximately 2,310-foot-long air strip for private airplanes.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@ allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.