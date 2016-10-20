Leighton airpark lands in court

A proposal for a Leighton Township airpark landed in court Monday, Oct. 17, with neighbors seeking an injunction to stop planes flying from the old Martin estate air strip, where a developer proposes to build a private airpark near the corner of Kalamazoo Avenue and 144th Avenue.

After three hours of testimony by two witnesses and arguments by several lawyers, judge Kevin Cronin ran out of time to hear the other 13 witnesses. The defense also had two witnesses, one an aviation expert. Cronin ordered testimony affidavits of each witness be taken within the next 14 days and gave another 14 days for reviews before returning to court. The next hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Developer Clark Galloway has been causing turbulence in the Green Lake neighborhood where numerous residents have attended township meetings to voice opposition; they say the proposed airpark will ruin the rural serenity and safety of their dream homes. Galloway says he has the right to develop his own dream home and an airstrip already exists on the property.

Making the issue more controversial is that Galloway’s silent financial partner is township supervisor Steve Deer. While Deer has absented himself from discussions and decisions on the proposal, the planning commission has been considering whether to approve rezoning the old Martin Estate centennial farm from rural residential to a planned development district to accommodate the Green Lake Landings Air Strip and Estates.

Another sticking point is whether a 42-year-old grass landing strip still exists on the far west side of the property that could be abandoned with approval of the newer airstrip for continual use.

Mark Ouwinga, a neighbor of the proposed airstrip questioned whether the Martin airstrip was already abandoned. He said that airstrip was grandfathered in because it was a non-conforming use, therefore it cannot be reestablished. He contacted Professional Code Inspections (PCI) to resolve the issue.

In September, Leighton township zoning administrator Robert Jones of PCI said the old airstrip was a lawful nonconforming use and that its status had not been abandoned or forfeited and the decision was appealed.

On Sept. 22, Kate Scheltema said airpark revelers took to the air over the decision and flew dangerously close to her Green Gables horse farm. She asked Jones to issue a temporary stay on flights at the airstrip while PCI’s decision was being appealed. Jones would not issue a stay, she said.

The judge earlier this month granted a temporary stay requested by Scheltema, Ouwinga, David and Jane Zylstra, Doug and Michelle Wiltjer and Kenneth and Cheryl Kooistra while seeking an injunction through an evidentiary hearing.

Defendants in the hearing were Deer, Excel Development LLC, Clark and Deborah Galloway, William Martin, Leighton Township zoning administrator Robert Jones, and Leighton Township.

In the courtroom on Monday, Judge Cronin agreed with Leighton Township attorneys that a ruling on zoning issues was premature because the Zoning Board of Appeals would not be taking any action on the appeal until Nov. 3.

The Plaintiff’s attorney Eugenie Eardley said flights at the proposed airpark were a trespass of the Federal Aviation Association’s 500 foot ground clearance rule and the landing and takeoff of planes was causing harm to residents because of the potential danger and noise.

Sheltema testified the grass airstrip had been abandoned since 2010 and only one or two planes occasionally used the strip before that. Her stables have about 16 boarding horses, dressage, eventing, youth lessons and training, all of which safety would be affected by a new airstrip.

A boarder also testified she was considering removing her horse from the stables should the airpark be built and the airpark proposal was a reason she decided not to purchase a home in the area.

Videos of the Sept. 22 plane flying only about 50 feet over the Green Gables horse farm were played for the judge showing an equestrian on horseback trying to calm a spooked horse. The video is at www.youtube.com/watch?v=9qqvC1w6yqw.

Galloway’s attorney Robert DeJong said air clearance is not exclusive and can be used for safe takeoffs and landings. He also said horses can be spooked from mud puddles, it was a dangerous sport, and the Green Gables horse farm was built at the end of a landing strip that already existed.

Eardley asked the judge if a temporary restraining order on flights was in effect. He said if flights start again, it was an opportunity to request one.

Galloway originally proposed a 3,000-foot airstrip to accommodate 25 small aircraft, 15 site condominiums and involvement of property owned by township supervisor Deer. After hearing mounting complaints by neighbors, the proposal was cut in size to a 2,100-foot airstrip for up to five aircraft, four single family homes, rental hangars and Deer’s property cut out of the proposal.

The proposed flight path follows Green Lake Creek and turns before flying over a neighborhood to the north. The path, Galloway says, avoids flying directly over any homes.