Leaving behind plans to bond for a new pool, Wayland school officials now hope a $19.1 million bond project will be more palatable to voters.

The main advantage it has, according to superintendent Norman Taylor, is that it does not require increasing or adding any millages.

“Because of a fortuitous increase in the five-year average of our taxable value in the (school) district, we would be able to bond for $19.25 million at no millage increase and maintaining the 8.4 (debt millage) the district currently has,” Taylor said.

Since the average taxable value of the district is on the rise, the district’s financial advisors project the district will collect enough through the 8.4-mill debt millage to pay off the new debt by collecting it for an additional 24 years.

School board members unanimously voted to pursue the bond at their Monday, June 12, meeting. If granted approval by the state, voters will see the proposal on their Nov. 7 ballots.

The project is less than half the size of the twin proposals voted turned down in May. To bring it down from nearly $55 million, the new project does not include plans for a new elementary school or a new swimming pool.

Taylor said the new proposal will renovate Pine Street Elementary School, add a new wing at the middle school and replace the campus’s tennis courts.

He said, “We’re not giving up on any of the needs. The pool is still an aging entity. Pine Street is still a 75-year-old building. We still have issues we have to address on the football field. We’re not giving up. Those are all needs we have, but we’re just narrowing the scope to the most pressing needs and then we hopefully can get these moving forward.”

The plan

Similar to the plan announced at the school board’s May meeting, approximately $900,000 will be spent to renovate Pine Street Elementary. That includes replacing heating and cooling systems that are past their expected life, installing a new elevator and adding a fire suppression system.

“The idea that, for the foreseeable future, we would continue to operate the (school),” Taylor said.

The middle school addition will cost an estimated $9.6 million, including adding a secure vestibule at its entrance and other infrastructure improvements.

Those two parts of the project will allow the district to shifts students around to alleviate some overcrowding. Sixth-graders would move from Pine Street to the middle school, which would now serve grades six through eight; Pine Street would then house grades four and five.

Replacing the main set of eight worn-out tennis courts with 12 new courts is expected to cost approximately $2.1 million. The other set of six courts would be paved over for additional parking, also included in the project.

“The rationale was we could continue to use the football field,” Taylor said, referring to the previous proposal’s inclusion of an artificial surface for the field, “and, for now, we can continue to use the pool. It wasn’t looking at favoritism for any particular athletic or community recreation group, but, again, it was just about our most pressing need.”

No pool

Board treasurer Toni Ordway said she was reluctant to not include the pool in the new proposal.

Taylor said including a second ballot proposal for the approximately $17 million required to construct a new pool and renovate the old pool’s spot into usable space would likely require a millage increase of 1.5 mills.

Ordway said, “It’s important. Even if we choose to not include it this time, we should have a plan going forward to keep it off the back burner.”

Taylor said the five-year average taxable value for the district was only expected to grow, which might help the district decrease the necessary millage if board members pursued a pool millage next year. Working against that would likely be increasing interest rates for borrowing.

Board president Gary Wood said the conversation was important now.

“It’s good that people know this is something the board is thinking about. We haven’t given up on some of the other items,” he said.

Board trustee Cinnamon Mellema said that transparency was important, but so was the fact that the board did have a plan.

Narrowed focus

Board president Gary Wood said, “I think one of the challenges of the last election was we had so much on it. An advantage to focusing on a renewal and what’s in front of us this year... if we decide we want to do a bond next year for the pool, we could focus solely on that. We wouldn’t be explaining the pool and this and that and this.”

Answering a question from board trustee Dan Cassini, Taylor said some of the infrastructure projects trimmed from the previous proposals could potentially be addressed through the district’s public improvement fund. That fund attends to needs laid out in a 12-year maintenance plan that seeks to prioritize maintenance issues such as paving, roof and painting projects.

Board secretary Janel Hott, who was also on the citizens committee that made the recommendation for the May proposals, said she is now hearing from some who criticize putting so much money into Pine Street Elementary, an aging building.

Cassini said, “I think this will be a no-brainer to voters as we continue to grow. It is a hefty sum, $900,000... but, at the same time, I think it’s a good balance compared to not only our challenges right now but what they could be in the future.”

Board vice president Peter Zondervan asked Taylor, “Overall do you feel with this narrowing of the scope... Do you think we’re going to be able to educate our community enough to understand what they’re investing into, by November?

“I do,” Taylor said. “And as Gary (Wood) mentioned, it reduces the scope of what we have to discuss and promote.”

He said he would be working the project’s architects, Tower Pinkster, to prepare the proposal’s paperwork which would be submitted to the state treasury next week.

