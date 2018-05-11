Learning impaired man dies; hit by car while walking in Lee

LEE TWP.—A 34-year-old man has died of his injuries after being hit by a car early Monday, May 7.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called about 5:50 a.m. to the scene of the crash at 109th Avenue and 55th Street in front of the Intercare Community Health Network Center in Pullman.

The woman who called was the driver who hit Guadalupe Garcia, whose family said liked to take walks at various times and was described as learning impaired by them.

Garcia, police said, was severely injured and taken by Aero Med helicopter to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, where he had been listed in critical condition. Police announced Friday, May 11, he had died.

The 20-year-old driver told police she’d been driving west on 109th Avenue when she came upon Garcia, who was wearing dark-colored clothes and walking in the westbound lane of the road. She tried to stop, but couldn’t in time.

While police were on scene, Garcia’s family members came there, looking for him after they realized he left the home while everyone was asleep, and discovered he was the victim.

The sheriff’s office said that neither alcohol nor excessive speed appeared to be factors in the crash, which remains under in-vestigation.

Fennville AMR and the Lee Township Fire Department also responded to the crash.