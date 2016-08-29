Labyrinth donation deadline extended; ground breaking set

A new deadline of Sept. 15 has been set for brick and plaque donations for the Allegan Labyrinth Project at Rossman Park. Information packets are available at Allegan District Library, The Regent Theatre and Emily Green’s law office at 327 Hubbard St.

With the circular labyrinth paved in bricks, donors can purchase an engraved brick for $100 in honor or memory of a loved one. For $150 an engraved name on a landscape plaque is also available but limited. General donations in any amount are also encouraged and tax deductible.

A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Saturday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. in Rossman Park. Construction is set for the following week.

Each brick contains 22 characters per line, including spaces and can have up to three lines. A line on a bronze (or similar) plaque is also available.

“Our fundraising efforts have been successful to allow us to proceed on our first stage of construction,” said project president David Green. “This will start with the labyrinth itself constructed of paving bricks.

“We will also place four benches around the perimeter of the labyrinth and an arbor at the entrance, and begin to landscape the surrounding area in accordance with the advice of our landscape architect and landscape subcommittee.”

During the fall and winter, the labyrinth will be available to walk while efforts to raise funds continue. The goal is to complete the finishing touches by spring of 2017.

“At that point, we will commence our education, evaluation and maintenance phases to insure the success of our project into the future,” Green said.

For more information, pick up a packet, visit facebook.com/Alleganlabyrinthproject, email alleganlabyrinthproject@gmail.com or call (269) 650-1595.