Kranz sentenced 25 years in re-trial

Earl Robert Kranz, 49, former director of Seeds of Grace free health clinic in Allegan, was handed a sentence of 25 to 40 years in prison for six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct Tuesday, Aug. 23, against his daughter, then age 13.

Kranz was originally convicted in 2011 of the same charges, but the Michigan Court of Appeals ordered a new trial based on errors it found by Kranz’s attorney. The Court of Appeals ruled thatAllegan County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Cronin did not allow cross-examination of two other alleged victims who also claimed sexual abuse by Kranz. In the second trial, Allegan County prosecutors did not call those witnesses to the stand.

Cronin also sentenced Krantz to 4 years and 5 months to 15 years in prison for second-degree criminal sexual conduct and 15 days for aggravated indecent exposure. The sentences are to be served concurrently, along with lifetime electronic monitoring, and Kranz’s 1,503 days already spent in jail will be credited as time already served.

During sentencing, Kranz said he has maintained his innocence through two trials and will maintain his innocence through a second appeal.

The victim’s aunt tried to hold back tears while reading the victim impact statement. Kranz’s daughter has since changed her name; is now a young adult and now living out-of-state. She wrote in a letter to the court that being the victim of child sexual abuse not only destroyed her childhood but also took her future.

A jury convicted Kranz on July 21.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.