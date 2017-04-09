Kayaker rescued from river

TROWBRIDGE TWP.-A kayaker was rescued Saturday from the Kalamazoo River where he hung onto a log for about an hour before rescuers were able to save him.

The Allegan Fire District got the call about 1:30 p.m. Saturday of a man in the river yelling "help" near Bridge Road and Primrose. Hopkins Area Fire Rescue Boat was called for the water rescue and was able to pluck the weak kayaker from water.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for possible hypothermia, said Allegan Fire District Chief Nick Brink. Brink said the man wasn't wearing a life jacket and was unfamiliar with the river and its strong current.

Gobles Pine Grove Fire Department also assisted in the rescue positioning ropes across the river to catch the kayaker in case he let go.

The man was with two other kayakers who also capsized but were able to make it to shore in another area. The man's kayak was found downriver, jammed into some logs underwater. The kayakers destination was believed to be Allegan's Riverfront Park.

A man who fell in the river last Thursday in Plainwell has yet to be found because of the strong currents.