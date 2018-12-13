Kalamazoo woman pleads guilty to aiding jailbreak attempt in Allegan

A Kalamazoo woman admitted to helping a man escape from Allegan County’s custody.

Shari Ann Hubbard, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted aiding a prison escape. She admitted she’d tried to help James Henry VanNess, 40, escape.

“He got into the vehicle and we drove away,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard was in Allegan County Circuit Court Monday, Dec. 10, and entered her plea.

She confirmed to Judge Roberts Kengis she’d helped VanNess in the June 14 incident in Allegan Township. Hubbard said VanNess had been part of a work crew outside the jail when he’d left and gotten in her car and she’d known he wasn’t allowed to leave the jail.

VanNess was captured soon after, according to court records, and was arraigned June 18 on a charge of escaping from custody. He was in jail at the time on a methamphetamine charge.

Hubbard agreed to plead guilty as part of an agreement with Allegan County prosecutors, who promised to drop a habitual offender notice that could lead to a longer sentence for Hubbard in exchange for the guilty plea.

