Kalamazoo River bank stabilization work near Perrigo begins

A $5.2 million Kalamazoo riverbank stabilization project behind Perrigo’s headquarters on Eastern Avenue is getting underway as evidenced by the staging areas for heavy equipment.

Now was the best time to start removing trees for the restoration project. Between November and March there is no concern for the endangered Indiana Bat or any other bats due to their migration.

However Milbocker & Sons, who are completing the work, have been told they cannot grade the slope between May and August because of cliff swallows nesting there at that time, according to city manager Joel Dye. Like Indiana bats, swallows are also federally protected.

The completion date is September 2018. The work will protect the bank and upper slope from further erosion, reestablish a more stable grade and stabilize soils with native vegetation.

Until then, Milbocker & Sons are again setting up barges and cranes on the island behind the Mill District, similar to the M-222 riverbank stabilization project.

Also, be cautious of heavy construction equipment alongside Eastern Avenue. The company will work through the winter as weather permits.

