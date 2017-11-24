Judge stops woman as she enters plea in drunk driving death

A Douglas woman accused of the drunk driving death of Jeremy J. Slenk was in court to enter a plea Friday, Nov. 17, but the presiding judge delayed the hearing.

Meghann Corcoran Owen, 37, was set to enter a no contest plea to operating while intoxicated causing death in the March 14 crash in Ganges Township which killed Slenk.

As part of a no contest plea, Owen wouldn’t admit guilt but would agree that Cronin could find her guilty by using information contained in a police report.

After a discussion with Allegan County assistant prosecutor Steven Lanting and Owen’s lawyer Sarissa Montague, first about a lab report relating to the case in court and then another discussion of the hearing of the public, Cronin said the hearing would have to be delayed.

“I’m not going to complete the plea hearing, so we can have a conference with the lawyers,” Cronin said.

When Lanting protested, Cronin said, “Did you hear me say that we aren’t going to complete the plea process?”

Lanting protested that the victim’s family had gathered for the hearing.

“We have the family in court waiting and we beg you to reconsider,” he said.

Cronin said he wouldn’t and pointed out the court was already far behind in its daily schedule due to a divorce case and had no more time to discuss it.

The plea agreement called for the other charges against Owen—driving while license suspended causing death and possession of marijuana—would be dropped in exchange for the no contest plea.

In the crash, police said Owen was driving the pickup truck that rolled over while traveling west on 116th Avenue and Slenk, who had been a passenger, was thrown from the pickup in the crash and died from a severe head injury. Owen had minor injuries and police said had been wearing her seat belt while Slenk had not.

No new hearing had been scheduled at press time.

