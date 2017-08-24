John DeCrocker, 85, formerly of Kalamazoo, died on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.

Members of his family include son Rick DeCrocker; daughter Laura (Galen) Callahan; five grandsons, Christopher, Andrew, Nick (Kelsey), Dan (Shannon Przygocki) and Joey.

He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce in 2015; a sister Jane Ullom; and a sister and brother-in-law, Christine and George Simpson.

Learn more about John and visit with his family and friends while sharing food and refreshments on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Betzler Life Story Funeral Home, 6080 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo, (269) 375-2900.

Private graveside services will be at Fort Custer National Cemetery.

Please visit John’s personal memory page at www.BetzlerFuneralHome.com where you can archive a favorite memory or photo and sign his guestbook before coming to the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Romence Road Food Pantry.