Jogger hit by car in Overisel Township; police believe driver not at fault

OVERISEL TWP.--A 19-year-old jogger is in critical condition after a car struck her in Overisel Township yesterday evening, Wednesday, May 24.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office reports that Julie Nicole Genzink, of the Bentheim area, had been jogging with a friend along 142nd Avenue.

A press release said the pair “suddenly crossed” the road near 38th Street. Two eye witnesses said they saw the joggers cross without checking for traffic. Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 6 p.m.

“The first runner made it across the road but the second runner was struck by the car as it was slowing in response to the first runner crossing the roadway,” the release said. “The impact with the vehicle caused a significant head injury and (Genzink) was transported to the hospital where surgery was performed last night (May 24).”

The crash remains under investigation, though police said it does not appear that the driver of the vehicle was at fault. The driver’s name is being withheld until the prosecutor’s office reviews the incident.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Overisel Fire Department and American Medical Response.