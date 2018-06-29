It’ll be red, white and BOOM in Hopkins with casino’s fireworks

Hopkins residents are preparing for their biggest fireworks display ever after Gun Lake Casino donated its $35,000 show to the village this year.

“They had the show contracted; however, with construction going on there was not enough space for parking or launching,” said Hopkins village president Mary Howard. “We’re very excited about it because it will bring more people into Hopkins for the Fourth.”

“While the Fourth of July hometown celebration is always a big deal in Hopkins, this will cap it all off and we’re just grateful to the casino for that.”

Normally, Hopkins offers a $3,000 display. Planning for their biggest bang ever, the school will be opening as much viewing and parking areas as possible.

The Brew WBFX-FM will broadcast a special music match-up to accompany the fireworks show. Spectators will be able to tune into the radio during the show, even if watching the display from outside of the spectator area.

The display is being launched from village property west of the school’s football field behind the elementary school. Although the actual varsity football and track field will be restricted, all other athletic fields will provide plenty of grassy areas and all bleachers will available for seating.

The village and schools have also coordinated with Allegan County Emergency Management director Scott Corbin to have an action plan in place for traffic control and any medical emergencies that might arise.

“It’s similar to the B-93 Bash action plan just in case anything happens,” Howard said.

“The casino is also helping with traffic control by sending tribal police and the sheriff’s department whom they have an agreement with. Reserve officers from the county and state police will also help out.”

The casino is currently building new five-story parking structure.

“The safety of our guests and team members is our highest priority,” said Sal Semola, president and chief operating officer for Gun Lake Casino. “With our parking garage construction, we would not be able to accommodate all those that wanted to view the show, so we are pleased to partner with the Village of Hopkins to continue to provide a fireworks display that everyone can enjoy.”

The day starts off at 8 a.m. with free breakfast being served by the village council in North Park. Most of the day’s events will be in the park.

A worship service from 9 to 10:30 a.m. will include a non-denominational worship with praise singing.

From 12 to 1 p.m. is the cookie contest judging. Bake a batch of 18 cookies and bring them to Celebration Central by 11:30 a.m.

A patriotic 0-2 baby picture contest is also asking proud parents to “dye those diapers, and get your red, white and blue on, to prove your baby is the most patriotic around.” 8x10 photos must be delivered to Wende Green at Celebration Central no later than noon.

From 12-3:30 p.m. are family and carnival games.

At 2 p.m. is the kids’s tractor pull on the west side of the fire barn.

The childrens’ parade starts at 4 p.m. with lineup at the fire barn. The main parade is at 5 p.m. with lineup behind the middle/high schools.

At 7 p.m. is the Queen’s Pageant when Miss Hopkins is crowned.

All day fun includes inflatable bounce houses, petting zoo, cow pie bingo, antique tractor display, concessions and an FFA and silent auction.

Live music on the main stage will be by Hopkins’ favorite sons “The NoBodies,” who will be kicking off their “Knee High by the 4th of July” tour by Rock n’ Rolling for freedom from 3-4 and 7-9 p.m.

At dusk, Hopkins’ celebration will end in a grand finale of explosions lighting the sky in a dazzling display that won’t soon be forgotten.

