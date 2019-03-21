Innkeeper’s husband awaits ruling to face trial for Marcia Neigebauer

The man who admitted killing former Allegan bed-and-breakfast owner Marcia Neigebauer in November 2017 continues to await evaluation according to Washtenaw County court records.

Last May, Kent William Neigebauer was found not competent to stand trial for the murder.

According to court officials, Trial Court Judge Darlene A. O’Brien said there was a substantial likelihood Kent Neigebauer could be found competent at a later date. She ordered him to undergo treatment at the state-run Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline.

He was scheduled in court last November to review records of his treatment. That, however, was rescheduled for March, as he had not yet been seen by the forensic center.

Court officials confirmed earlier this month that the hearing had again been rescheduled, this time to May 16, noting they expected a bed at the forensic center to be opening up for him this month.

Court records from December 2017 showed Kent Neigebauer called 911 and told dispatchers he had killed his wife Nov. 19, 2017, at their home in Pittsfield Township. They moved back to the Ann Arbor area after closing and attempting to sell the Delano Mansion Inn Bed and Breakfast in Allegan, which Marcia Neigebauer, 63, had owned and run since moving to Allegan in 2013.

Her health suffered in 2017 due to ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which is a progressive neurodegenerative disease. By the end of September, the business announced it was closing in a Facebook post that noted Marcia Neigebauer “has ALS and is moving to be closer to U of M Hospital for better treatments...”

Court records showed police found her in the living room of her apartment, apparently strangled with a breathing tube and scarf, alongside signs of a struggle.

Pittsfield Township Police Department Officer Brian Kabat testified, “During the arrest, and while escorting the defendant to the patrol car, he indicated that he just went crazy... While being placed in the patrol car, he made other additional statements while being transported and taken to an interview room at the police department. Statements that were made were that he went crazy, and that he kept repeating what have I done... Again, that was repeated multiple times. And he said that he couldn’t believe that he killed her.”

The Delano Inn, at 302 Cutler St. and one of the better-known historical homes in the city, was in foreclosure proceedings by May 2017.

