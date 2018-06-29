Independence Day 2018 events in Allegan County

Here is a round-up of the Independence Day celebrations throughout communities in Allegan County.

Looking for the Gun Lake Casino’s entry? Check out Hopkins’ festivities. Because the casino can’t host due to construction, Hopkins will host it instead.

Allegan

The City of Allegan will celebrate Independence Day with its ninth annual July 3 Jubilee from 5:30 to 11 p.m.

Parade lineup starts at 5 p.m. at the corner of Water and Cutler streets. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. The parade will travel through downtown Allegan on Trowbridge, Chestnut, Hubbard, and Locust streets.

6-10 p.m.: Strum, Dumb & Dumber at the Mahan Gazebo

6-10 p.m.: In the Grey at the Riverfront stage

10:15 p.m.: National Anthem and fireworks

The evening includes food and beverages from various vendors, inflatables, zip lining with Allegan Event, an appearance from the Lord of the Gourd, and a performance from the Rhythm Masters Cloggers.

For more information, visit www.positivelyallegan.org.

Dorr Township

Dorr will celebrate Independence Day from June 30 to July 4.

It starts Saturday, June 30, with Grace and Kylee’s Angel Dash at 9 a.m. The 5K run and walk will start at Bysterveld Park.

Sunday, July 1, there will be several events starting with the 10 a.m. disc golf tournament at Dorr’s North Park. At 10:30 a.m. there will be a community worship service at Dorr’s South Park stage. At noon at the Dorr South Park there will be a bingo tent as well as the classic car and truck show. At 4 p.m., also in the South park, there will be a Christian music festival, with Jordyn Osburn at 4 p.m., Perfect Shelter featuring Dave Nelson at 5:30 p.m. and Carpenter’s Cross at 6:30 p.m.

On Monday, July 2, there will a free family fun night at 6 p.m. in Dorr’s North Park. It begins with a flag-raising ceremony organized by American Legion veterans at the North Park Veterans Memorial and includes games for kids, face painting, fire trucks, free hot dogs and ice cream, Manda Lou’s Bakery cookie decorating for kids, rock painting event, disc golf demo, skate park exhibition and giant Jenga.

Tuesday, July 3, from 4 to 8:30 p.m. at Dorr’s South Park, will be a community flea market. At 5 p.m. there will be a “Voice of SW Michigan” karaoke contest. At 10:30 p.m. there will be the light up the sky lantern launch with locations at both the North and South Park. Lanterns can be bought in advance at United Bank, Dick’s Market, and Chemical Bank, three for $10; proceeds help pay for the fireworks display.

On Wednesday, July 4, there will be a community breakfast at Dorr Christian Reformed Church from 7 to 10 a.m. The Fourth of July parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. with lineup at 9 a.m. or earlier at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 4125 18th St. Viewing areas are on south 18th Street and west 142nd Avenue and continuing past the parks. From noon until dusk there will be food booths and carnival rides at the Dorr South Park as well as a bingo tent. Dorr’s South Park Stage will also have onstage entertainment, with KaR Tunes at noon, Johnny Cash tribute at 1 p.m. from Cal Klokkert, another karaoke contest at 2 p.m. and a classic rock concert from 7 p.m. until dusk. The night will conclude with the Fourth of July fireworks at dusk or roughly 10:20 p.m.

For more information and to sign up for events, visit www.dorr4th.com.

Hopkins

The Village of Hopkins is the recipient of Gun Lake Casino’s $35,000 fireworks display this year. It will be at dusk behind the elementary school next to the football field.

July 4 starts off at 8 a.m. with free breakfast served by the village council in North Park.

9-10:30 a.m. Worship service

noon Patriotic baby photo deadline

noon-1 p.m. Cookie contest judging.

noon-3:30 p.m. Family and carnival games.

2 p.m. Kids’ tractor pull

3-4 p.m. Main stage band “The NoBodies”

4 p.m. Children’s parade

5 p.m. Main parade

7 p.m. Queen’s pageant

7-9 p.m. Main stage band “The NoBodies”

Available day fun includes inflatable bounce houses, petting zoo, cow pie bingo, antique tractor display, concessions and an FFA and silent auction.

Dusk: Fireworks display

Plainwell

The Plainwell Fireworks Celebration will be at roughly 9:45 p.m. at Plainwell Airport on Wednesday, July 4. Fireworks will be provided by Gun Plain Township and JBS. The Airport Association will open their gates at 6 p.m. with concessions available for a fee and up-close parking at $5 per car load.

All money raised from parking funds the Airport and Plainwell Pilot Association, which helps maintain the airport.

For more information, visit www.plainwell.org.

Saugatuck-Douglas

The annual Fourth of July parade heads down Butler Street at 2 p.m. Lineup will be at the high school parking lot at 1:30 p.m.

Rotary Club of Saugatuck-Douglas is hosting the Waterfront Festival with music, food trucks, a children’s corner, main stage entertainment and a celebrity dunk tank from noon to 9 at Coghlin Park. The annual Rotary Fireworks will be shot over Lake Kalamazoo starting at roughly 9:45 p.m.

For more information, visit www.saugatuck.com.