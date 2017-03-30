Hungry for Christ hosts open house

Hungry for Christ food distribution ministry is ready to unveil its newly remodeled facility with a pancake breakfast open house, fundraiser and ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, April 22, from 8 to 10:30 a.m.

The former Hamilton Eggs facility at 4565 135th Ave. in Hamilton has been renovated to help the volunteers at Hungry for Christ work with more than 50 different food manufacturers and distributors, as well as a host of schools, churches, and other organizations to share resources and assist in feeding more than 11,000 low-income people each month, mainly in Allegan and Ottawa counties

Besides food pantry sharing, other Hungry for Christ programs include backpack sharing, a family night pantry program, a mobile pantry sharing program, hitting the streets March through October and an outreach ministry that distributes to the military and natural disaster areas.

The free hot dogs and bottled water at the Western Days ministry at the fairgrounds came from Hungry for Christ, too.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 10:30 a.m. All are invited to see the newly remodeled 44,000-square-foot facility, which includes a 30,000-cubic foot freezer and loading docks to better receive 3 million pounds of food (75 semis-full) annually to distribute to 200 organizations.

For more information, visit Hungry For Christ on Facebook, at www.hungryforchrist.org or call (616) 688-7420.