Hundreds attended Fennville tree lighting, parade

FENNVILLE—Hundreds attended Fennville’s holiday parade and tree-lighting ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 3.

“The parade of lights was a lot of fun and the musical variety was marvelous,” said Erica Ramos, president of the Greater Fennville Chamber of Commerce. The events were organized by the chamber and the Fennville Downtown Development Authority. “Our big tree has never looked better and our stores are all holiday-beautiful. Thanks, Fennville!”

Organizers received great feedback on the addition of the Santa for special needs families as well as Santa's afternoon hours downtown, she said.

The Santa at Golden Orchards Assisted Living, 2464 55th St., organized hours for children and young adults with special needs and their families.

Downtown remains aglow with holiday lights throughout the Christmas season. The community tree is at the corner of Maple and Fennville streets.

“Our committee members are already looking forward to next year’s events,” Ramos said.

People with comments or recommendations about the celebration, or those who are interested in serving on a committee, may email info@greaterfennville.com or dda@fennville.com.

Organizers thanked the many groups and people who made the parade, music and lighting possible, including the chamber board, DDA board, Pinnacle Foods, Golden Orchards, Grace Hospice, Dickinson True Value, Fennville Fire Department and Fennville Police Department for their donations, sponsorships and physical support; Fennville schools and Colleen LaShell for the children’s activities and volunteers, Santa and Mrs. Claus, Holland Windmill Chorus, Fennville Elementary Choir and Fennville High School Band for providing music; Mark Schrock, Rob Nicol and Amy Cook for technical support; area businesses and nonprofits for their participation; and the parade and tree judges Claude Rummer, Patty Birkholz, Nora Balgoyen Williams and Dirk Weeldreyer.

Parade winners are:

Best of show: Apple Blossom Chapel and Gardens, 2337 63rd St., Fennville

Best non-motorized group: Bushee Farms

Best vehicle: Fennville Fire Department

Ugly sweater winner: Margaret Sessions; runner-up: Sarah Bushee

Window Contest winner: Hop N Pizza & Grinders, 106 W. Main St., Fennville

Best judged tree: Girl Scouts, hosted by Root Café, 120 E. Main St., Fennville

Area nonprofits also decorated trees, and community members bid on them. The money raised went to those groups.

“All of our holiday celebration trees were beautifully decorated,” said Gary Krier of the chamber. “But the judges could not resist the handmade decorations that the young Girl Scouts made for their tree and awarded them the winning nod."

Anyone who has not picked up prizes can get them from Ramos at Chemical Bank, 125 S. Maple St.