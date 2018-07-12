Hudsonville man dies in state game area crash

HEATH TWP.—A Hudsonville man died Saturday, July 7, in an ORV crash in the Allegan State Game Area.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called about 10:13 p.m. to a spot on a trail about one half mile off 47th Street and found an ORV had run into a fallen tree.

The victim, whose name wasn’t released pending notification of his next of kin, was a 27-year-old man who’d been a passenger and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol was found to a contributing factor to the crash and the investigation will be turned over to the Allegan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review of possible charges.

The Michigan State Police, Hamilton Fire Department, Graafschap Fire Department and Holland AMR responded to the incident along with sheriff’s deputes.