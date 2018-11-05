How to vote 2018

Allegan County News editor Ryan Lewis is with Allegan County Clerk Bob Genetski up at Wayland Public Safety to walk you through what’s involved with voting. First time voting? They explain each easy step. Experienced voter? Get a look at what’s different with the new voting machines.

It’s all to take the mystery out of the process and encourage you to vote next Tuesday, Nov. 6.

A quick review of the tips:

• fill in the ovals completely

• expect lines before and after business hours (polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

• get an advance look at your ballot at https://webapps.sos.state.mi.us/MVIC/

Learn more about local ballot proposals and candidates by checking out our preview of the upcoming election: http://www.allegannews.com/allegan-news-news-union-enterprise/election-p...