How to play Allegan County News Bingo Blast

You may have noticed something in your paper that mentioned The Allegan County News Bingo Blast. It's our ongoing contest which has a grand prize of $500 and a bunch of gift certificates!

It's never too late to start playing. If you missed your Bingo Blast playing card in our April 26 issue, we've got a bunch of them in our office in Allegan, 241 Hubbard St. (no purchase necessary).

Here's how you play:

Step 1: Get out your Bingo card.

Step 2: Find this week’s numbers. There are four in each week's paper, placed in advertisements throughout the paper. The first week of numbers was May 3. If you missed any issue, stop on

by the office; we’ve got bunches of back issues for sale (while supplies last). Also, make it easy on yourself; subscribe at our discounted rate and have them mailed to your house each week!

Step 3: If the numbers match any on your Bingo Blast card, cut them out of the newspaper. (See slideshow above)

Step 4: Tape them onto your Bingo Blast card. A short piece of tape along the top edge of the number should do—that way it’s easy for us to look beneath the number to verify it’s a winner.

Step 5: If you’ve completely filled your card with numbers—the middle space is free—be the first to get it to our office; once we confirm your card is a winner, you can claim the $500 grand prize!

Step 6: We’ll announce the winner in the paper and on social media. If you didn’t win the grand prize, you may still be a winner.

Look at the “4 Ways to Win” on the left of your Bingo card. If you’ve got any of the patterns shown there— an “A,” “C” or the “N”— filled in with numbers on your card, mail in or drop off your card to our office (again, 241 Hubbard St., Allegan, MI 49010).

The Wednesday after (about a week) we announce the winner, those who turned in Bingo cards will be entered into a drawing to win gift certificates to Something Sweet, Mug Shots Coffeehouse, Hathaway Cottage Home and Gifts, and Village Java.

A note: While we truly appreciate our advertising sponsors like Firekeepers Casino for this contest, we’d like to make it clear our contest is separate from the Bingo game Firekeepers is advertising on the Bingo cards.