Here's how Allegan County voted in statewide and national elections (unofficial results).

U.S. House of Representatives, 6th District

193,246 Fred Upton (R), incumbent: 36,473 in Allegan County

119,975 Paul Clements (D): 15,306 in Allegan County

16,249 Lorence Wenke (L): 2,304 in Allegan County

U.S. President

Trump-Pence (R): 34,183 in Allegan County

Clinton-Kaine (D): 18,050 in Allegan County