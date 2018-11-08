How Allegan County voted in Nov. 6, 2018, election

The following highlights a few statewide races and proposals from the Nov. 6 general election, detailing Allegan County votes alone.

All totals are unofficial; canvassers are still in the process of certifying election results.

Prop 1: Legalize recreational marijuana

yes 23,765* / no 25,921

*Prop 1 passed with 56 percent approving, statewide.

Prop 2: Redistricting commission

yes 26,644* / no 22,005

*Prop 2 passed with 61.3 percent approving, statewide.

Prop 3: Reinstating straight-party voting; same-day voting, automatic registration

yes 28,515* / no 19,823

*Prop 2 passed with 67 percent approving, statewide.

Governor

Bill Schuette, Republican, 28,648

Gretchen Whitmer, Democrat, 19,497*

*Whitmer won with 53.3 percent of the vote; Schuette earned 43.8 percent.

U.S. Senate

John James, Republican, 29,834

Debbie Stabenow, Democrat, incumbent, 18,890*

*Stabenow won with 52.2 percent of the vote; James earned 45.8 percent.

U.S. House, District 6

Fred Upton, Republican, incumbent, 28,257*

Matt Longjohn, Democrat, 17,654

*Upton won with 50.2 percent of the vote; Longjohn earned 45.8 percent.

District 26 Michigan Senate

Robert Alway, Green, 530

Erwin Haas, Libertarian, 1,163

Garnet Lewis, Democrat, 17,265

Aric Nesbitt, Republican, 29,375*

*Nesbitt won with 56.8 percent of the vote; Lewis earned 40 percent.

District 72 Michigan House of Representatives

Ron Draayer, Democrat, 2,512

Jamie Lewis, Libertarian, 289

Steven Johnson, Republican, incumbent, 6,256*

*Johnson won with 53.7 percent of the vote; Draayer earned 43.4 percent.