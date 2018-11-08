How Allegan County voted in Nov. 6, 2018, election
The following highlights a few statewide races and proposals from the Nov. 6 general election, detailing Allegan County votes alone.
All totals are unofficial; canvassers are still in the process of certifying election results.
Prop 1: Legalize recreational marijuana
yes 23,765* / no 25,921
*Prop 1 passed with 56 percent approving, statewide.
Prop 2: Redistricting commission
yes 26,644* / no 22,005
*Prop 2 passed with 61.3 percent approving, statewide.
Prop 3: Reinstating straight-party voting; same-day voting, automatic registration
yes 28,515* / no 19,823
*Prop 2 passed with 67 percent approving, statewide.
Governor
Bill Schuette, Republican, 28,648
Gretchen Whitmer, Democrat, 19,497*
*Whitmer won with 53.3 percent of the vote; Schuette earned 43.8 percent.
U.S. Senate
John James, Republican, 29,834
Debbie Stabenow, Democrat, incumbent, 18,890*
*Stabenow won with 52.2 percent of the vote; James earned 45.8 percent.
U.S. House, District 6
Fred Upton, Republican, incumbent, 28,257*
Matt Longjohn, Democrat, 17,654
*Upton won with 50.2 percent of the vote; Longjohn earned 45.8 percent.
District 26 Michigan Senate
Robert Alway, Green, 530
Erwin Haas, Libertarian, 1,163
Garnet Lewis, Democrat, 17,265
Aric Nesbitt, Republican, 29,375*
*Nesbitt won with 56.8 percent of the vote; Lewis earned 40 percent.
District 72 Michigan House of Representatives
Ron Draayer, Democrat, 2,512
Jamie Lewis, Libertarian, 289
Steven Johnson, Republican, incumbent, 6,256*
*Johnson won with 53.7 percent of the vote; Draayer earned 43.4 percent.
