House fire kills one in Overisel Township

OVERISEL TWP.—A person was found dead after a house fire on 46th Street Thursday, Sept. 6.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, central dispatch got a 911 call about 10:13 a.m. reporting a house on fire in the 4600 block of 46th Street with a resident unable to get out.

Deputy Flokstra arrived and found the house fully on fire. The deputy and a neighbor tried to get into the house to help the resident but were unable because of the amount of smoke and flames.

After five local fire departments put out the fire, the lone resident of the home, whose identity wasn’t released by police, was found dead inside.

Firefighters from the Overisel Township Fire Department, Salem Township Fire Department, the Hamilton Fire Department, the Zeeland Fire Department and the Holland Fire Department responded.

The sheriff’s office and the Michigan State Police Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating the fire.