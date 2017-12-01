Hopkins' Sycamore elementary closes Friday due to illness

Sycamore Elementary School in Hopkins closed today (Friday, Dec. 2) due to illness, according to school officials.

Superintendent Gary Wood said, “We had a number of students out with a stomach flu type of thing. Based on the sheer number of people who were out with it, we decided to close for today to clean the school and we can pick back up again Monday.”

Wood said 89 students had either gone home sick or were absent the whole day due to illness; the school has 292 total students.

“We had a lot of kids vomiting,” he said. “I contacted the county health department and they said they did not believe it was a norovirus.”

Norovirus causes vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain and dehydration.

Wood said the district had brought extra staff in to help thoroughly sanitize the school today.

“We’re definitely putting in additional hours into the building,” he said.

