Hopkins Middle School cleared after bomb note, evacuation

Hopkins Middle School was evacuated earlier today after administrators learned the phrase “I will bomb da school” was found written on a boys’ bathroom stall door.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said the school was searched by a Gun Lake Tribal Police K-9 Bomb unit and cleared safe by approximately 2:20 p.m.

“Although, we had no reason to believe this was a viable threat, all necessary safety precautions were taken to protect the students,” a sheriff’ office press release said. “Incidents such as this cause a major disruption to the school day and emotional distress to the students.

“These types of threats will not be tolerated. The Hopkins School District and our office will work diligently to find out who wrote this statement and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

A reward leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for the threat is available through Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.

The Hopkins Area Fire Department also assisted on scene.