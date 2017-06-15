Home / Ybema farm / Hopkins farm loses cattle in blaze

Hopkins farm loses cattle in blaze

June 15, 2017 - 08:44
By: 
Virginia Ransbottom

HOPKINS-A barn fire east of Hopkins at the Ybema Farm on 16th Street, killed around 20 dairy cows in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 15.
While the cause is yet to be determined, Hopkins Area Fire Department chief Tim McKinnon said it appeared to be an electrical issue that sparked the blaze.
When firefighters arrived around 2 a.m., the barn was fully engulfed and the roof had collapsed.
Firefighters were on scene for about five hours with assistance from Wayland, Martin, Yankee Springs, Dorr and Salem fire departments.
The fire was fueled by hay storage and farm equipment also located in the barn.
Besides the loss of farm animals, no residents or firefighters were injured in the blaze.
 

