Hopkins district converts bus to mobile library

Growing students’ minds during the summer months is just as important as feeding their tummies. That’s why Hopkins Public Schools’ mobile library the “Reader Feeder” will be stopping into neighborhoods in June, July and August.

An out of commission bus, painted blue, will be acting as the mobile library for students who cannot get to public libraries.

Where seats once stood, Myers Builders helped with tilted custom shelves that won’t spill books around corners or over bumps. The shelves provide ample space to stock children’s books for all ages.

It will be making stops every couple of weeks on a scheduled route in targeted neighborhoods.

Sycamore and Hopkins elementary students came up with ideas to name the bus. “Reader Feeder” was voted the winner among such entries as “Bookland of Hopkins,” “The Hopkins Booksmobile,” and “The Book Traveler.”

Dates the Reader Feeder will be stopping in neighborhoods are June 14 and 28; July 12 and 26; and Aug. 9 and 23.

Bus stops are at:

Oak Lane Apartments from 9-9:45 a.m.

Hopkins Village North Park 10-10:45 a.m.

Topaz Estates Mobile Home Park 11-11:45 a.m.

Holiday Estates Mobile Home Park 12-12:45 p.m.

Monterey Pines General Store 1-1:45.

