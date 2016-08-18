Hillside center principal Jonathan Garcia sentenced

A former principal who admitted sexually assaulting three of his Allegan Area Educational Service Agency employees has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Jonathan Eugene Garcia, 35, was in Allegan County Circuit Court Wednesday, Aug. 10, to be sentenced on three counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Assistant Allegan County prosecutor Judith Kasson said, “(The victims) were put in a position where they were subjected to repeated comments about their bodies and that escalated to him groping them and then forcing them to perform certain sexual acts.

“He not only continued to use force on them, but created a coercive environment where he threatened their jobs, threatened their reputations and threatened how well their evaluations would show their performance, so they were frightened and didn’t report it because of the fear of humiliation and the fear they’d lose their jobs.”

Garcia was principal at the Hillside Learning and Behavior Center in Allegan. He also oversaw Hillside’s Young Adult Program in Otsego (housed at the former library) and a campus housed at Martin Public Schools. The three women he admitted to sexually assaulting were all staff members, and there is no indication he ever victimized students.

Garcia described telling his children he’d done something wrong and would have to pay for it. He also said he wanted to apologize to the victims.

“I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart and acknowledge the fact that as a man who strayed away from his faith and is now reconciled to Jesus Christ, I pray for them daily and for their forgiveness.

“I know the effects were trickle-down and affected them, their families, their careers.”

