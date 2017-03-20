Highway crash kills teen

WAYLAND TWP.—The Allegan County Sheriff's department is investigating a crash that killed a 15 year old girl on Sunday, March 19, at approximately 2:40 a.m. in Wayland Township.

A vehicle was southbound on US-131 when the 20-year-old driver lost control and began to slide toward the outside ditch next to the highway. The vehicle continued to rotate and slide down the embankment and into a perimeter fence running along the highway.

The vehicle then slid into a ditch that runs adjacent to 12th Street and hit the ditch hard enough to cause the vehicle to roll over and end up on its roof on 12th Street. During the roll over an unrestrained back seat passenger, Alexis Danielle Brown-Johnson from the Grand Rapids area, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

Bianca Monet Bland, 17, of Grand Rapids, was also an unrestrained passenger in the rear seat. She suffered minor injuries and was transported for treatment at Metro Hospital.

Taliyah N. Zziwambazza, 19, of Kentwood was a front seat passenger. She was wearing a seat belt and suffered very minor injuries.

The 20-year-old driver is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol. A blood sample was obtained and will be sent to the Michigan State Police lab for toxicology testing. She has been lodged at the Allegan County Correctional Facility awaiting a review of the information by the prosecutor's office. Her name and charges, if issued, will be released at a later date.

The sheriff's department was assisted at the scene by the Gun Lake Tribal Police, Wayland Fire Department, Wayland Area EMS and Plainwell EMS.