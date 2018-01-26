Hepatitis A found in Allegan County; low risk of it spreading

The Allegan County Health Department reported this afternoon that an Allegan County resident has contracted hepatitis A.

The case has been linked to the statewide outbreak of the disease, though the department said, “The individual is not considered to be at high risk of spreading hepatitis A to others at this time.”

According to the health department, Hepatitis A is a liver disease often spread through the ingestion of food or water contaminated with infected feces or by oral contact with contaminated objects.

“Transmission can occur easily among household contacts and sexual partners,” the press release said. “Poor hygiene while handling of food along with crowded living with poor sanitary conditions are contributing factors.”

Allegan County health officer Angelique Joynes said, “The Hepatitis A vaccination and thorough hand washing are the best measures to prevent outbreaks.”

Hepatitis A can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months.

Illness generally begins two to six weeks after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea/vomiting, fever, yellow skin (jaundice), dark urine, pale stool, and joint pain.

Some people have no symptoms, according to the health department.

Most who acquire Hepatitis A will recover without any long-term consequences. Those with underlying health conditions are more likely to have serious complications.

To be vaccinated, contact a health care provider or the Allegan County Health Department at (269) 673-5411.

For more information about Hepatitis A, visit www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hav/ or www.mi.gov/hepatitisAoutbreak.