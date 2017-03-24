Help sought locating Wyoming man with dementia

Police are asking for help in locating a 75-year-old from Wyoming, Jose O. Sanchez, who has memory problems.

Michigan State Police said Sanchez’s family said he’d been suffering from memory loss problems recently and he is believed to have left work at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 23, and hasn’t been seen by his family or his work since.

His vehicle, a blue 2001 Chevrolet Blazer with the Michigan plate 6JRY97, was reportedly seen at a gas station in Portage near 5 a.m. Friday, March, 24, along with a report of a man who seemed disoriented, but whoever it was left before police got there.

Sanchez is described Hispanic, about 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wyoming Police at (616) 530-7300, Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or call 911.