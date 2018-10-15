Help sought finding missing man

Allegan County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who went missing on Saturday, Oct. 13. Justin Michael Brown, 39, from the Grand Rapids area, was last seen at a bar in Saugatuck City around 1:15 a.m. Brown was wearing a gray Columbia jacket, dark color baseball hat, and blue jeans.

Deputies, family, and friends searched the area extensively and could not locate him. There has been no activity on Brown’s cell phone and the last known location of the cell phone was still in the Saugatuck area.

Family and friends said Brown does not have any health or mental concerns and this behavior is not normal for him.

If anybody has any information about Justin Brown, please call the Allegan County Sheriff's Office at (269) 673-0500, or silent observer at 1-800-554-3633.