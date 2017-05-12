Hearing set for airpark in Leighton Township

Leighton Township Board will have a public hearing for the proposed Galloway Landings airpark development on Wednesday, May 31, at 6 p.m. The Leighton Township Planning Commission on April 12, voted 3 to 1 to recommend the board turn down the proposal.

The board may or may not make the final decision after the hearing, said clerk Mary Lou Nieuwenhuis. “That depends on if questions are raised that need answers as new information will be presented.”

Clark Galloway is proposing to develop a 2,100-foot-long airstrip and four residential home sites on vacant farmland at the northwest corner of 144th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue in the Green Lake area.

Since proposed more than a year ago, the plan has been revised twice to reduce the impact on many neighboring residents who have protested the development over concerns of safety, noise, environmental issues, decreased property values and conflict of interest claims involving the township supervisor who was a partner in the original development plan.

The original plan called for a 3,000-foot airstrip available for use for up to 25 planes, along with 15 residences. The final plan has been scaled back to four homes and five planes and adjusted the airstrip to bypass flying directly over a horse farm and riding stable.