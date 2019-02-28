Home / News / Health aide sentenced to six years for stealing medicine from child who died

Health aide sentenced to six years for stealing medicine from child who died

February 28, 2019 - 15:27
By: 
Daniel Pepper, Staff Writer

A home health aide who admitted stealing drugs from an Allegan child who died has been sentenced to over six years in federal prison.

Kristie Ann Mollohan of Kalamazoo pleaded guilty in  September to two counts of a federal charge of attempted tampering with a consumer product.

Mollohan admitted to Allegan police she’d replaced Valium being given to the boy and two other people as anti-seizure medication with water and taken the drug herself. Investigators couldn’t definitively link the child’s death to the lack of medication and after a lengthy investigation by Allegan City Police Department officers, local officials decided to charge Mollohan with the federal violations she committed. An autopsy suggested the drug had been about 95 percent diluted.

Mollohan was sentenced Wednesday, Feb. 20, in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids to 82 months in federal prison on each count, with the sentences to be served concurrently. U.S. District Judge Gordon Quist also sentenced her to supervised release for two years after serving her sentence, according to court records.

As part of plea agreement with federal prosecutors, a third count of attempted tampering with a consumer product was dropped in exchange for the guilty pleas.

Contact Dan Pepper at dpepper@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.

