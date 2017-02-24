Home / News / Have ‘Coffee with a Cop’ March 3

Have ‘Coffee with a Cop’ March 3

February 24, 2017 - 08:00

WAYLAND—The public is invited to meet with local police representatives Friday, March 3, at Biggby Coffee in Wayland.

Officers from Wayland City Police, Gun Lake Tribal Police, Allegan County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police will be on hand to answer questions or just visit and enjoy a cup of coffee with area citizens.

State police communications officer Trooper Kellie Summerhays said, “This is a great opportunity to discuss issues affecting Allegan County residents, or to just get to know your local law enforcement officers.”

The event will run from 9 to 11 a.m.; Biggby’s is at 1114 W. Superior St.

