Hastings man survives being shot by Wayland state police trooper

A Michigan State Police Trooper based at the Wayland Post was involved in a shooting of a suspect who police said displayed what turned out to be an Airsoft pistol in Hastings Monday, April 2.

According to state police, officers are investigating the circumstances around the shooting of a Middleville man that happened about 6:30 p.m. in a church parking lot in Rutland Township, southeast of Hastings.

The suspect—described as a 36-year-old white male from Middleville in a news release—was being treated at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo for what police said were not life-threatening injuries after he was shot by the trooper. Police said he’d be lodged in jail after he was released from the hospital.

State police said they received information that the man, who was wanted on four felony warrants, was in the parking lot of the Thornapple Valley Church and a trooper went there to make contact with him. Police said the man first tried to leave in his car, but was blocked in by the trooper’s patrol car, and then got out of his car and displayed the pistol.

State police said, “The suspect ignored repeated commands from the trooper to drop the pistol before he was shot. After being taken into custody, it was learned that the pistol displayed by the suspect was an Airsoft pistol.”

The state police’s Sixth District Investigative Response Team will investigate the incident and the Barry County Prosecutor’s Office will review it once the investigation is complete.