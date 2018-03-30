Happy Easter 2018: Scrambling for eggs

Youth scrambled for eggs during The Allegan Jaycees Eggstravaganza on Saturday, March 24, at Allegan High School.

Now called JCI Allegan, the Junior Chamber International club got help from the Lions Club and a helping hand stuffing 10,000 plastic Easter eggs from an Allegan Alternative High School class and soccer team of Aaron Rogers, also part of JCI.

The eggs were filled with candy to the delight of children who scooped them up and left behind the cracked eggs for next year. Note one youngster in the right corner picking up blue ones only.

The Jaycees started the egg hunt in 1966 with real eggs then turned to plastic ones in 1968. After 50 years, generations of Easter egg hunters have participated.

Beware Easter egg hunters. This year, Easter Sunday falls on April Fool’s Day. No fooling! This year’s hunt may get extra interesting. The last time Easter Sunday fell on April Fool’s Day was 1956. The next time it happens will be in the year 2026.

Here are the remaining community Easter events happening throughout the county:

Douglas/Saugatuck

Saugatuck and Douglas will host joint festivities Easter Sunday, April 1.

Beginning at 1 p.m., there will be a parade from the area of Respite Cappuccino Court down Center to Beery Field for an age-appropriate Easter egg hunt for children in downtown Douglas. Don’t forget to wear an Easter bonnet for the contest. For more information, call Jessica Potter at (616) 990-5533.

Fennville

The Greater Fennville Chamber of Commerce will host an Easter egg hunt Saturday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. at Lifehouse Golden Orchards.

The day features crafts, facepainting, cookie decoration, fire and police vehicles on display. Maps of the egg hunting areas and activities will be provided upon arrival at Golden Orchards. In case of rain, the event will be held inside the facility and youth will be able to gather eggs from the residents. Hunt times are: age groups 18 mo. to 3 years 10:30-10:45 a.m.; 4-6 years 10:50-11:05 a.m.; 7-9 years 11:10-11:25 a.m.; 10-12 years 11:30-11:45 a.m. and at 12 p.m. is the adult raffle and prizes.

The Children’s Museum of Fennville, 202 E. Main St., will host its fourth annual Color Fest—a special Easter egg dyeing event—from 12-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 31.

Children can try their hand at fun and new ways to dye Easter eggs. It costs $5.00 per family in addition to museum admission fees. Participants bring their own hard boiled eggs. Marbling, tie-dying, natural and traditional dyes, paints, glitter, stickers and more will be provided at the color stations.

For more information visit www.fennvillechildren.org or call the museum at (269) 561-8494.

Martin

There will be a community Easter egg hunt Sunday, April 1, at 9 a.m. at Martin Reformed Church, 1073 W. Allegan St. The hunt is for 3-year-olds up to fourth-graders and will be followed by a continental breakfast for families and Easter celebration at 10 a.m.

Otsego

The Otsego Rotary in association with Otsego Community Education will host an Easter egg hunt Saturday, March 31, at Memorial Park, at the corner of Dix and Farmer streets.

Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by a visit from the Easter Bunny at 9:45 a.m. The hunt will begin at 10:30 a.m. with four age groups.

There will be drawings for grand prizes among each: ages 0-3, large stuffed bunny; 4 years old to first grade, 16-inch bicycle; second and third grades, 20-inch bicycle; fourth and fifth grades, 24-inch bicycle.

Pictures with the Easter Bunny will be available for $2.

Wayland

The Wayland Kiwanis will host an Easter egg hunt Saturday, March 31, at 10 a.m. at Wayland City Park.

The hunt is for children ages 2 to 10, with an appearance from the Easter Bunny.