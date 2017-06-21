Hanson Park may pilot exercise machines

Seeking a grant to purchase outdoor exercise equipment, The Healthy Allegan County Coalition received permission to place the equipment in Hanson Park behind the Allegan District Library.

The Allegan City Parks Commission visited both the Sports Complex and Hanson Park while dicussing the proposal to install one to three pieces of ADA accessible Lifespan Exercise Equipment.

The Parks Commission said the equipment would complement Hanson Park and recommended the installation pending funding.

City council members at their meeting on Monday, June 14, wanted to know if the park had enough room.

Public works director Aaron Haskin said the pieces of equipment did not take up much space and were meant to be accessed by all ages, including those in wheelchairs, while kids play on the playground equipment.

Healthy Allegan County Coalition chair Debbie Jennings said they originally inquired about the sports complex but after touring both parks city manager Joel Dye and Haskin thought Hanson Park was better equipped for accessibility.

Hanson Park has existing handicap parking, an accessible sidewalk entrance to the greenspace where the equipment would be placed and ADA-accessible kayak landing and covered gazebo.

Contingent upon receiving grant funding, the healthy coalition intends to commission installation of the exercise equipment in spring 2018.

“This will be a pilot program,” Jennings said. “If successful we’d like to put equipment across the entire county with the ultimate goal of healthy activities for all county residents.”

Healthy Allegan County Coalition is a collaboration of agencies across governmental, non-profit and educational sectors forming an alliance to ensure all county residents receive education and resources for affordable healthy lifestyles.

The city parks commission is also planning to replace the old Hanson Park sign with one that matches the kayak landing sign.

Haskin also reported the disc golf baskets at Jaycee Park were installed and the next project is to install posts for Tee boxes and maps.

A pickleball court should be ready the end of June. Haskin said. The pickleball court will be where the tennis courts were at Rossman Park, across the street from the new Labyrinth Park on Marshall Road (M-89).

