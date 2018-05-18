Hamilton grad joins staff at Allegan County News as intern

Nicklas Grifhorst is joining the staff at The Allegan County News in an internship role for the summer of 2018.

Grifhorst is a 2015 graduate of Hamilton High School. He currently attends Rochester College where he studies mass communications with a focus on journalism and a minor in sports management.

Grifhorst also plays on RC’s golf team, where he earned academic all-American honors for the 2017-2018 season.

Currently he is the head editor of the school paper, Shield Media, while previously working in role of sports editor and online content editor. Following school, he would like to find a job in the journalism field.

Grifhorst enjoys watching basketball, more specifically his two teams, the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls, both of which are not very enjoyable to watch at the moment.