Hamilton 19-year-old dies a week after hit by car

OVERISEL TWP.—A special prayer service for the family of Julie Genzink will be at Overisel Reformed Church this evening at 6 p.m.

The church announced the service yesterday on its Facebook page after Gensink died that afternoon at the hospital.

“We will be praying for the Genzink family to show our love and support,” the post said.

It is open to all who wish to pray for the family; the church is at 4706 142nd Ave., Holland.

While out jogging with a friend Wednesday, May 24, the 19-year-old was hit by a car. Police said witnesses described the pair suddenly crossing 142nd Avenue near 38th Street without looking. Police do not believe the driver of the car was at fault at this time.

Police said Gensink suffered a serious head injury and was rushed to the hospital for surgery.

As recently as Tuesday, the church said Genzink’s condition remained critical.

“They do see some small improvements and her leg an lung injuries are on the mend. The current prayer is for the swelling in her brain to start to minimize and see signs that healing is taking place for the head injury,” the church posted to Facebook. “Pray for strength and encouragement for Terry, Amy and Tara as the continue to be with Julie around the clock. The gift cards, notes and prayer are much appreciated and felt.”