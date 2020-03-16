Gun Lake Casino voluntarily closes for two weeks due to COVID-19

WAYLAND—Gun Lake Casino voluntarily closed for two weeks starting Monday, March 16.

A weekend press release said there had been no reported cases of coronavirus at the casino.

“In an effort to protect the health and safety of all Gun Lake Casino guests and team members, the short-term closure will begin on Monday, March 16, at 3 a.m. and extend through Monday, March 30, at 9 a.m. All casino events including promotions are canceled during this period,” a casino spokesperson said.

Casino president and chief operating officer Sal Semola said, “Protecting the health and safety of our guests and team members is of utmost importance and our main priority. While there is no requirement to close, we believe in doing our part to prevent of the spread of the coronavirus.”

During the closure, all Gun Lake Casino team members will be fully compensated, on a paid on-leave status.

The casino said an extensive and rigorous deep clean of the entire facility is scheduled during the short-term closure, including all public and administrative areas.

Casino officials said they will continue to monitor the situation in coordination with state and federal health agencies. Any updates to the casino’s schedule will be posted at www.gunlakecasino.com.

The Gun Lake Casino is located off Exit 61 on US-131. It features more than 2,200 slot machines, 47 table games, a 14-table poker room, a 225-seat café, and a 300-seat buffet, along with bars, lounges, and live entertainment. Gun Lake Casino is owned by the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi.

The three state-regulated casinos in Detroit were scheduled to shut down Monday.