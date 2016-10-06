Home / News / Griswold ghost hunt in Allegan stirs spooky factor
Southern Michigan Paranormals founder Dan Holroyd demonstrates how a spirit box works on stage at Griswold Auditorium. (Photo by Virginia Ransbottom)Although Marilla Griswold didn’t answer to paranormal investigators, her photograph certainly gave off a spooky presence with a gargoyle attached to an armrest. (Photo by Virginia Ransbottom)Got ghosts? There’s an app for that. Ghost Radar Classic claims no scientific verification but it is listening to something. (Photo by Virginia Ransbottom)Old fixtures added to the ambience of a ghost hunt at Griswold Auditorium Friday, Sept. 30. (Photo by Virginia Ransbottom)The Kalamazoo Ghostbusters Anthony Snyder and Neil Bryer hang out in the auditorium after making a guest appearance at the Regent Theatre for a showing of the movie, “Ghostbusters." (Photo by Virginia Ransbottom)

Griswold ghost hunt in Allegan stirs spooky factor

October 6, 2016 - 14:06
By: 
Virginia Ransbottom, Staff Writer

Does Marilla Griswold haunt her namesake auditorium?

She didn’t appear to last Friday when the Southern Michigan Paranormals investigated the claim. Although other spirits may have been roaming the auditorium, the only evidence of anything spooky attached to Marilla was a gargoyle in a photograph of the philanthropist lumber baroness.

With the season upon us for anything spooky, that’s just what the paranormal team specializes in. After 235 investigations, Dan Holroyd and Deb Parra shared some of their experiences and took about 30 people on an investigation of every nook and cranny of Griswold Auditorium.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.

