Griswold ghost hunt in Allegan stirs spooky factor

Does Marilla Griswold haunt her namesake auditorium?

She didn’t appear to last Friday when the Southern Michigan Paranormals investigated the claim. Although other spirits may have been roaming the auditorium, the only evidence of anything spooky attached to Marilla was a gargoyle in a photograph of the philanthropist lumber baroness.

With the season upon us for anything spooky, that’s just what the paranormal team specializes in. After 235 investigations, Dan Holroyd and Deb Parra shared some of their experiences and took about 30 people on an investigation of every nook and cranny of Griswold Auditorium.

