Grand Junction woman jailed 90 days for attacking with car

An Allegan County judge sentenced a Grand Junction woman to jail and probation for hitting another woman’s car several times in February.

Michelle Lynn Sterling, 43, was sentenced Monday, Nov. 26, in Allegan County Circuit Court for the incident which happened Feb. 27 in Lee Township.

Some of the facts of the incident were disputed between the prosecution and defense, but both agreed Sterling had hit the car of other woman, who was with Sterling’s ex-boyfriend at the time, three times, both in her driveway and then out on the public road.

Allegan County prosectuor Myrene Koch said, “This was a very violent and serious situation.”

Koch said Sterling had driven at the two victims both when they were in the car and when they were outside it, forcing them to jump back in to avoid being hit.

“We feel the jail sentence should be commensurate to what she did to these victims,” Koch said.

Sterling’s lawyer, James Michael McEwen, said his client had been afraid of the two people who’d come to her house and that the police report substantiated the ex-boyfriend had been waiving an Airsoft gun Sterling had believed to be a real firearm.

“She was trying to get away and trying to flee the situation,” McEwen said.

She’d also been suffering from anxiety problems, he said, and was getting treatment while working full-time.

“She’s doing well and making progress with her treatment,” McEwen said. “We believe a probation sentence is necessary but we also believe a jail sentence isn’t necessary.”

Judge Roberts S. Kengis said, “This was obviously a very dangerous situation.”

He said he recognized there were mental health issues and he’d take that into account.

“But you didn’t do anything to help the situation,” Kengis said. “There were three contacts between the vehicles...

“This, along with the fact you have a domestic violence conviction, persuades the court to order a jail term.”

He sentenced Sterling to 90 days in jail and 30 months on probation for assault with a dangerous weapon and 90 days in jail for malicious destruction of property $200 to $1,000. She was given credit for 15 days already served and ordered to have no contact with the victims. She was allowed to seek work release and report to jail a few days later to allow her to get her employment in order.

As part of a plea agreement, a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and a charge of malicious destruction of property $1,000 to $20,000 were dropped after the sentencing in exchange for Sterling’s guilty plea.

Contact Dan Pepper at dpepper@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.