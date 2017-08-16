Grand Junction man admits to armed robbery in Lee Township

A Grand Junction man admitted to participating in an armed robbery and assault on a Lee Township resident.

Corey Lee Eisner, 19, was in Allegan County Circuit Court Monday, Aug. 14, and entered a guilty plea to a count of armed robbery, one of seven felonies he is charged with.

“Me and another individual entered a house and during that we held him hostage with a gun,” Eisner said.

He and co-defendant stole cash and jewelry from the homeowner May 19, along with stealing the pistol, a .38 caliber Smith & Wesson, they used. The pair were arrested June 15.

Eisner told the court his co-defendant had pistol-whipped the homeowner and tied him up.

“I didn’t hit him, but I did hold the pistol on him to keep him hostage,” Eisner said.

The victim, he said, had been someone his co-defendant knew.

Judge Margaret Zuzich Bakker accepted the plea.

As part of a plea agreement, Allegan County prosecutors agreed to drop the other charges against Eisner, including first degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, felony firearms, assault with a weapon and two counts of larceny of a firearm. Prosecutors also promised to recommend a sentence within the advisory sentencing guidelines to Bakker.

Eisner had bond set at $75,000, but has not yet posted it. He is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, Oct. 16, at 9 a.m. in Allegan County Circuit Court.

The co-defendant, Joshua Lee Gibson, is charged with armed robbery, first degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, assault with a weapon, felony firearms and two counts of larceny of a firearm. Gibson, 30, of Grand Junction, has pleaded not guilty and has a motion hearing scheduled in September in circuit court. According to court records, his bond was posted at $100,000 and he had not posted it.