Gorden Funeral Residence directors retire to enjoy life after death

Originally printed in the Feb 16, 2017, Allegan County News.

It’s the end of the 65-year VanderVeen era at Gorden Funeral Residence. Steve and Mary VanderVeen have retired after serving 33 years as funeral directors and filling the shoes of Joseph and Boncille VanderVeen who served 32 years before them.

The next generation of VanderVeens chose different career paths.

“My dad never pushed this on me and I played it the same with my kids,” Steve said.

With a new owner and funeral directors, Gordens will continue its tradition of providing small town service of treating families with respect and dignity while giving final goodbyes to a loved one.

That’s the reason Steve wanted to follow in his dad’s footsteps.

“As a kid, I saw that my dad had great respect for people and people had great respect for my dad and that comforted me,” he said. “Although we were totally engulfed in death and tragedy and it cancelled many family vacations, Christmases and birthdays; we made the best of it.

“It was a life appreciation class for me.”

With no morgue at the local hospital, it’s the funeral director that is called upon every hour of every day to remove the deceased.

During his dad’s career, the funeral director also ran the county’s ambulance service.

“There was no 911 service back then, but our phone number was 191,” Steve said.

When Mary met Steve, she was a nurse at Allegan General Hospital and lived in an apartment next door to Joe’s funeral home on Trowbridge Street.

“I couldn’t believe how wonderful Joe was with families, what a gift,” Mary said. “He was one in a million but then came Steve and he was even better.

“The community was so blessed to have somebody who cared, no matter if he knew you or not or what socio-economic group you came from, he put his heart into the job.”

In her first encounter with her future husband, Mary locked the keys in her car while Steve was working for his dad next door. He came to the rescue.

“He saw me struggling and then here comes this nice looking chap dressed in a suit and tie,” Mary said. “He brought a coat hanger, so the first time we met, he broke into my car.”

They were married and in 1984, Steve and Mary graduated from mortuary school and became licensed funeral directors. That same year they had their first of three children and joined the family business, along with Steve’s sister Debra who managed the office. In 1992, Steve and Debra purchased the business from their parents.

After seeing the care the VanderVeens provided for loved ones during their final moment on Earth, many families offered invitations to Sunday dinners, anniversaries and birthday parties and became part of the extended family.

“Death is part of the life story and I thank people for allowing us to take part in that,” Steve said. “We’ve also sat where these people have sat.”

Steve’s father died in 2005, and his sister Debra died of breast cancer in 2010.

After serving an estimated 5,400 families, he said the biggest change over the years was the advent of hospice care, which has allowed more and more people to choose to die with dignity in the comfort of their own home.

Looking back, he said the one thing that helped him most in his career was listening.

“Because every one is different, I listened to what family’s needed and made sure it happened to the best of my ability,” he said.

Steve also thanks the many generations of community members in the county that have supported the funeral home. He said the funeral home reciprocated that support by steering memorials to local charities and donating to churches, non-profits and schools—including a 12-year stint on the school board.

“We’ve also provided many jobs over the years and brought thousands of people into the community to patronize local businesses,” Steve said. “I think we left the community in a better place.”

While most of the funeral arrangements the VanderVeens provided were fairly traditional, some have been a bit unique; from accommodating prisoners in shackles or those in military services around the world, to local farmers buried in boots and bib overalls, carrying favorite fishing fly rods or driving to the cemetery in a tractor or horse drawn wagon. Joe’s processional followed a horse drawn hearse.

There’s also been times when Steve was a conflict manager.

One feuding family brought the wife, ex-wife and girlfriend together in the same room. Another funeral brought a clash of two rival motorcycle gangs inside and a police stakeout outside.

“I should write a book,” he said.

Steve said most people do not want to come to a funeral home and for many, talking of death is taboo because its an unknown with life on Earth all they know.

Steve and Mary said they couldn’t have made it through the years without faith in God.

“The Lord also gave us humor which can diffuse a lot of issues,” Steve said.

While death brings out a wide range of emotions, Steve said anger is the easiest when you don’t know what to do with your emotions.

“The funeral home is no place for anger,” he said. “Be calm—everyone born is going to die and a funeral is for celebrating the life they lived.”

Now retired but continuing to help the new owner and funeral directors with the transition, the VanderVeens can go on vacations, sleep through the night and not be called away from holiday dinners or from relaxing in the middle of a lake with a fishing pole.

Both at the age of 58, Steve said his dad always told him to go out at the top of his game.

“We want to go out and celebrate our lives,” Mary said.