Glenn man evaluated for trial for shooting, killing stepfather

A man accused of shooting his stepfather without explanation will have a hearing to determine his competency to stand trial.

Glenn antique shop owner Robert “Mark” Hill was shot and killed May 24 in his home on Blue Star Highway in Casco Township and his stepson Tyler Daniel Smith, 27, has been arrested and charged with the crime.

According to court records, Judge Joseph S. Skocelas has scheduled a competency hearing for Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 2 p.m. in Allegan County District Court.

The hearing will determine whether Smith is currently able to stand trial or whether he should be sent for mental health treatment so he could recover enough to understand the charges against him and assist in his own defense.

Skocelas ordered the evaluation in June at the agreement of both prosecutors and Smith’s defense lawyer.

Michigan State Police testified in a probable cause hearing that Smith’s mother told them he’d been sitting in her and her husband’s driveway when they’d awakened. They invited Smith in and he walked upstairs and shot his stepfather.

When his mother asked him why he’d done it, police said, he didn’t answer.

Contact Dan Pepper at dpepper@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.