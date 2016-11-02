Gillies arraigned for making child porn

By Daniel Pepper

Allegan Fire District chief Matthew Donald Gillies has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a child and child sexually abusive activity.

Gillies, 34, was arraigned Tuesday, Nov. 1, in Allegan County District Court and pleaded not guilty to one count of manufacturing child sexually abusive material, one count of possession of child sexually abusive material, one count of second degree criminal sexual conduct victim under 17 and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

According to the state police Fifth District Computer Crime Unit, Gillies is accused of uploading video that shows him engaging in a sex act with a child. Police said they believe this happened at Gillies’ home in Allegan.

Attorney/magistrate Daniel William Norbeck set Gillies’ bond at $25,000, with the stipulations he not use computers, have no contact with children and only have supervised visits with his own children if the Department of Human Services allows it.

Gillies’ lawyer, Anatase Markou of Kalamazoo, said Tuesday his client had been charged with very specific crimes that would require specific evidence to prove them in court.

“At this point he is maintaining his innocence on the charges lodged against him,” Markou said.

Gillies was placed on leave without pay last week. Officials with the fire district were notified Oct. 21 Michigan State Police were investigating Gillies.

He had been serving as interim chief since May 1 and was promoted to chief in September.

State police ask anyone with information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, to report it to the Cyber Tip Line at www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

