Get ready to play The Allegan County News Bingo Blast!

By now, most people’s NCAA brackets are broken, and for many others the whole March Madness sports spectacular is just not on their radar. As we thaw out this spring, we here at the paper racked our brains on how to spice things up.

So, start spring with a bang—and win up to $1,000—by playing The Allegan County News Bingo Blast!

Everyone loves Bingo, right? It’s easy to play.

The big date to remember is April 26. That week, we’ll be including a Bingo card in each issue.

As with bingo you’re already used to playing, we give you the middle space for free. In later weeks, number will be drawn randomly and placed in four ads each week. Spot them, clip them out and stick them to your Allegan County News Bingo Blast card.

Now, there will be a variety of prizes which we’ll explain soon, but you will definitely be able to cash in your card early for a prize if you get five spaces in a row filled up, for example. More on that to come.

Fill up all 24 spots—and be the first to present a winning card to our office—you win $1,000.

To make it easy to follow along with the contest, we’re also running a sale on subscriptions to the paper. We’ve got the numbers for you in our ad for the contest on Page A2.

Fortunately, subscribing will help you keep up with way more than just the contest. You’ll enjoy award winning news about your community delivered each week to your mailbox. If high school sports is your thing, nobody covers it better. School news about student achievement? We’ve got you covered. And right down the line—from local election coverage to township meetings to the Allegan County Board of Commissioners, we’re there reporting on the news you need.

The main thing to remember is to make sure you pick up the April 26 Allegan County News to get your Bingo Blast play card.

Thanks for reading and good luck!