A firefighter sprays the smoldering ground in woods that caught fire near 115th Avenue. (Photo by Virginia Ransbottom)

Garbage fire in Allegan Township burns acre of woods

March 23, 2018 - 14:34
By: 
Virginia Ransbottom, Staff Writer

Firefighters from Allegan Fire District doused a woods fire that was sparked from blowing embers off an unattended, smoldering garbage pile.

More than an acre burned around 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 19, in the 3500 block of 115th Avenue west of Allegan.

When firefighters arrived the ground cover in a wooded area next to the property had 2-foot high flames that were slowly moving towards the road.

Firefighters have been to the property before. On Nov. 17, 2017, a barn on the property burned, said fire chief Nick Brink.

To burn brush in the township, a burn permit must be acquired and garbage burning is prohibited.

A pile of mercury light bulbs were dangerously close to the fire as well as tire piles and other blight.

Brink said it is up to the township whether a fine will be issued.

One day burn permits in the township are available by calling central dispatch at (269) 686-5222. Permits are good for brush, shrubs, and leaves only. A source of water must be nearby and the fire must be attended at all times. If the burn gets out of control and requires a fire department response the resident may be held liable for any costs incurred.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.

