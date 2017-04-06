Funeral home welcomes new owners, directors

Originally printed in the Feb 16, 2017, Allegan County News.

Read our story about the VanderVeens, the longtime owners of Gorden Funeral Residence.

Gorden Funeral Home has transitioned ownership five times since 1908, but always held the same ethics.

“My dad always told me to treat each funeral like it was my mother’s,” said Steve VanderVeen (although his 85-year-old mother Boncille is very much alive).

VanderVeen said this year’s transition will be no different and he’s gone to great lengths to make sure the funeral home will follow the same ethics for many more generations.

“A lot of funeral homes have been bought out by corporations and I had a lot of people call that I wasn’t comfortable with,” VanderVeen said. “But then this young man called who is a fifth generation funeral director with a similar story of working for his father.”

Tim Ofield of Ofield Funeral Home in Grand Rapids is now the new owner of Gorden Funeral Residences in Allegan and Hopkins. While Ofield will only be spending a few days a week at Gordens, both Ofield and VanderVeen interviewed new funeral directors to take over the day-to-day operations.

Tim and Theresa Zollars, licensed husband and wife funeral directors coming from Nie Family Funeral Home in Ann Arbor, are now the new funeral directors at Gordens. The couple have a 19-month-old daughter, Vivian. Son Timothy, 20, of Virginia is an accomplished welder and a big part of the Zollar’s lives.

The Zollars met when Tim was the funeral director of Twiford Funeral Home in Elizabeth City, N.C., and the funeral home received a government contract to bury military deceased. That’s when Theresa came into the picture as a Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer Third Class at Portsmouth Naval Medical Center. Inspecting military burials at Twiford’s mortuary, she also coordinated burials at sea and was responsible for all deaths at the Naval Medical Hospital.

“The military has quite a protocol and tradition of never leaving a brother behind,” VanderVeen said.

The dignity of military tradition and complex military rules for burying service members appealed to the VanderVeens, especially since Steve’s dad served both in World War II and the Korean War.

Tim, 49, received his funeral director’s license in 1992. Theresa, 33, received hers in 2007, when she also joined Twiford’s as a funeral

Director. The couple were married in 2007.

After the birth of their daughter, Theresa wanted to come home to Michigan to raise Vivian closer to family. She was raised in Mikado Township, Alcona County, near Lake Huron in the index finger of the mitten.

“I love Allegan,” she said. “We took a drive over the bridge and to the funeral home, sitting among neighborhood homes, and pictured going for walks in the Spring.

“It was so much like where I grew up, I pictured Vivian growing up here.”

The difference between Ann Arbor and Allegan was the funeral home didn’t feel institutionalized, with the original chapel nestled in a historic home built in 1857, and no anonymity among visitors and funeral home employees, who have all been retained.

“We’re excited to be here,” Theresa said. “We look forward to continue the tradition of taking care of the community as our own family and look forward to welcoming them with open arms as we have been welcomed here.”

Unfortunately, Tim was not available for this story. He was called to his hometown of Chesapeake, Va., after his own brother passed away.

The VanderVeens stepped up during the funeral absences and will continue helping the Zollars through the transition.

“We want to assure people that nothing is really changing,” said MaryVanderVeen. “(The Zollars) are cut from the same pattern and we trust them to help families.”

for burying service members appealed to the VanderVeens, especially since Steve’s dad served both in World War II and the Korean War.

Tim, 49, received his funeral director’s license in 1992. Theresa, 33, received hers in 2007, when she also joined Twiford’s as a funeral

Director. The couple were married in 2007.

After the birth of their daughter, Theresa wanted to come home to Michigan to raise Vivian closer to family. She was raised in Mikado Township, Alcona County, near Lake Huron in the index finger of the mitten.

“I love Allegan,” she said. “We took a drive over the bridge and to the funeral home, sitting among neighborhood homes, and pictured going for walks in the Spring.

“It was so much like where I grew up, I pictured Vivian growing up here.”

The difference between Ann Arbor and Allegan was the funeral home didn’t feel institutionalized, with the original chapel nestled in a historic home built in 1857, and no anonymity among visitors and funeral home employees, who have all been retained.

“We’re excited to be here,” Theresa said. “We look forward to continue the tradition of taking care of the community as our own family and look forward to welcoming them with open arms as we have been welcomed here.”

Unfortunately, Tim was not available for this story. He was called to his hometown of Chesapeake, Va., after his own brother passed away.

The VanderVeens stepped up during the funeral absences and will continue helping the Zollars through the transition.

“We want to assure people that nothing is really changing,” said MaryVanderVeen. “(The Zollars) are cut from the same pattern and we trust them to help families.”